Jay Marciano Announced For ILMC’s Final Breakfast Meeting Interview

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Jay Marciano, the Chairman and CEO of the live entertainment company AEG Presents, has been confirmed as the host of the (Late) Breakfast Meeting at ILMC 36, in what is being billed as the final installment of the storied interview series.

Marciano is one of the leading figures in the modern entertainment industry and oversees AEG’s touring and festival business, including high profile tours by artists such as Taylor Swift and Elton John, as well as festivals such as Coachella, All Points East and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

He also oversees AEG Presents’ digital operations, including the AXS ticketing platform, and its facilities business, including more than 100 live music venues.

Along with his current role at AEG Presents, Marciano has held senior roles at Universal Concerts, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

“I’m thrilled to return to ILMC and look forward to a lively conversation with Ed,” says Marciano. “It’s a monumental time for our business, and while it’s always nice to get together as an industry and talk about where we’ve been, I think the most critical issue to address is where we are going. I hope to be able to bring that to center stage at the Breakfast Meeting. Wait! Do promoters actually eat breakfast?!”

Marciano’s appearance at ILMC’s Breakfast Meeting will be the final bow for the long-running interview series after Ed Bicknell announced he’s hanging up his microphone after 22 years in the role.

A veteran music manager, Bicknell has worked with clients such as Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits, Gerry Rafferty, Bryan Ferry, Scott Walker, and The Blue Nile.

During his long tenure of hosting the series, Bicknell has interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry, including Irving Azoff, Roger Daltrey, Nile Rodgers, Emma Banks, Arthur Fogel, Paul McGuiness, and Marc Geiger, among others.

“After 22 years of vibrant, exciting, intellectually stimulating and occasionally humorous banter from me it’s time to wrap it up. And as Jay’s keen to explore where we’re all going, I’m hoping he brings a map,” Bicknell said.

“With Ed’s humor, candor and expert knowledge of the business, the Breakfast Meeting interviews have been a highlight of ILMC’s programming for two decades, so it’s immensely fitting that we bring the series to a close with Jay; one of live music’s most highly respected individuals,” added ILMC boss Greg Parmley.