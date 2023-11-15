Moneybagg Yo’s Loaf Boys Ventures Teams Up With 10K Projects To Launch A Joint Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Moneybagg Yo and his Loaf Boyz Ventures record label has partnered with the independent record label 10K projects for a new joint label venture.

The first signing of the new J.V. was YTB Fatt, who broke through in August with his debut mixtape, “Who is Fatt” last summer.

“Moneybagg Yo is one of the most exciting forces in hip hop,” said 10K Projects founder and CEO, Elliot Grainge. “We are so happy to welcome him and his team into the 10K family as we work together to identify and develop the next generation of artists.”

“Moneybagg has developed a singular voice as a lyricist and rapper in contemporary hip hop,” said Zach Friedman, Co-President of 10K. “He brings this same innovative artistic ethos to his work as an executive. We’re excited to have his Loaf Boyz Ventures label at 10K and are looking forward to working closely with him and his team on all of the amazing projects in the pipeline.”

Other new projects in the pipeline for the joint venture include a Loaf Boyz compilation album and new music from Memphis-based MC Kevo Muney.

Moneybagg Yo will continue to release his solo work through Yo Gotti’s CMG Label, the venture partners said.