Sammy Hagar Announces The Best Of All Worlds Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar revealed the details for his “The Best of All Worlds” tour for 2024.

For the run, Hagar will be joined by his longtime bandmates Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonam, as well as guitar legend and longtime Hagar collaborator Joe Satriani. The tour will also feature Australian musician, Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboard and backing vocals.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will launch on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO and will feature the band Loverboy as special guests.

The tour will feature Hagar revisiting fan favorites from his extensive catalog of hits, including material from Finish What Ya Started, 5150, Your Love is Driving Me Crazy, Best of Both Worlds, Poundcake, Sexy Little Thing, One Way To Rock, Right Now, Good Enough, Eagles Fly and more.

“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour,” said Hagar. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like ‘let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can.”