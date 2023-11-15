UMG Taps Gary Chan As MD Of UMG Hong Kong, SVP Of UMG Greater China

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Greater China announced the appointment of respected industry leader Gary Chan to the post of Managing Director of Universal Music Hong Kong and Senior Vice President of Universal Music Greater China.

Chan, who will be based in Hong Kong, will assume his new duties immediately, reporting directly to to Timothy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China.

“Gary‘s remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry extend far beyond Hong Kong, marking his dedication and visionary approach. At Universal Music, we have built upon the distinct legacy of the PolyGram label, shaping Canto-pop culture and profoundly impacting the music scenes in Hong Kong and Asia over the past half-century. With Gary stepping into this pivotal role, we not only reaffirm our commitment to uphold this legacy but also set our sights on the future. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the next wave of growth for Chinese music culture and unlocking greater global success,” Xu said, announcing Chan’s appointment.

Before joining UMG China, Chan served as Managing Director at both Warner Music Hong Kong and EMI Music Hong Kong. He began his career in the entertainment industry on the television side of the business, distributing dramas for to global markets for TVB International, one of Hong Kong’s leading television broadcasters. He was also a co-founder of the noted film company, Milkyway Image in 1996, alongside the distinguished directors Johnny To and Wai Ka-Fai.

More recently, Chan served as the Chairman of IFPI Hong Kong from 2016 to 2023 and Secretary for the Hong Kong Performing Industry Association since 2009.

“I’m deeply honored to be entrusted with this role. Hong Kong, with its rich cultural tapestry and innovative spirit, remains a creative hub in the entertainment industry. At Universal Music, I anticipate an exciting journey ahead. Together, we will harness our creative strengths to venture into new areas and develop innovative strategies, ensuring our position as leaders in the ever-changing music world,” Chan said of his new role at UMG.