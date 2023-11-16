HMV Returns To Its Flagship Location On London’s Oxford Street After Four Years

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Four years after closing the location, seemingly for good, British music retailer hmv announced plans to re-open their shop on Oxford Street in the heart of London’s shopping district.

The location, at 363 Oxford Street has a special place in hmv’s history and is the home of the retailer’s very first store when it opened in 1921.

The shop will employ about 70 people, stocking about 20,000 vinyl albums and CDs, 8,000 ultra-HD, Blu-ray and DVDs, along with thousands of cultural merchandise lines, hmv said.

Additionally, the store will host live music, from both local and regional artists, as well as internationally recognized stars. Bands interested in performing at the location can contact staff in-store for details on how to perform through the retailer’s Live&Local program.

The re-opening of hmv’s Oxford location is the latest phase of the dramatic turnaround that the retailer has experienced after being acquired by Canadian Doug Putman in 2019.

“Our new hmv shop concept and fan-focused offer is really working for us, with hmv once again becoming a mainstay on the UK high street. The return to Oxford Street and re-opening of our flagship is a culmination of the team’s hard work over the past four years and as a business we see it as the launchpad for an exciting new era for hmv,” Putnam said, announcing the re-opening.

“We want our new Oxford Street shop to become a home for like-minded pop-culture fans and music lovers to come together under one roof, as it memorably has been in the past for so many people. We can’t wait to open our doors on the 24th with a host of exciting entertainment planned for our customers,” Putnam added.