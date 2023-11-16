Odyssey Entertainment Group Expands Its Team And Roster With Multiple New Hires

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based talent management agency Odyssey Entertainment Group announced the expansion of its team with the recent addition of seven new hires.

The new hires at the boutique management firm include Sydney Dial, Ali Turgeon, Becca Schomer, Ally Gower, Cienna Lagana, Senith Berhane, and Mariele Reeder.

Sydney Dial joins the team as Campaign Manager, bringing more than four years of experience in entertainment public relations, influencer relations, and casting to her new role. Dial most recently served as Manager of Talent Relations at the YouTube-based digital media network Brat TV. Dial’s roster includes comedians Becca Bastos, Courtney Michelle, and dance group The Williams Fam, among others.

Ali Turgeon has been hired as a Special Projects Coordinator with a roster that includes avant-garde makeup artist Cindy Chen, dancer Vanesa Seco, rapper JayPitts, and more. Turgeon, who is based in Atlanta, joins Odyssey after a stint in PR at Allied Global Marketing.

Becca Schomer, who is based in San Francisco, has been appointed as a Campaign Coordinator. Her past experience includes a role as Influencer Marketing Specialist at Creator Deck, where she focused on the influencer marketing space. Her roster includes fitness influencer Brooke Leach, lifestyle creator Morgen Marie, among others.

Ally Gower joins the team from Nashville as a Campaign Coordinator following her previous role on the radio team at Big Machine Label Group. Her roster includes wellness and finance creators including Tiana Robinson, Erin Confortini, and Josh Rincon.

Nashville-based Cienna Lagana joins Odyssey as a Campaign Coordinator. A graduate of Pepperdine University, she just completed a two-year stint as a Social Media Coordinator at MARQ Labs. Lagane’s client roster includes cooking sensation Ari Monika, lifestyle creator Britt Ostofe, and more.

Senith Berhane has also been hired as a Campaign Coordinator and will be based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her resume includes 2 years in influencer marketing as a Campaign Coordinator at The Goat Agency.

Mariele Reeder, who is based in South Carolina, joins Odyssey as a Management Assistant following her position as Brand Campaign Assistant at LTK.

“Odyssey’s growth is not just about numbers; it’s about the remarkable women we’ve brought on board – the very team members we’ve been searching for to elevate our agency to new heights.” emphasizes co-founder Nicole Kasper. “Each of them brings a unique blend of talent, expertise, and vision that is critical for our journey ahead. As a co-founder, I am immensely proud to see our family expand with individuals who share our passion for empowering creators. This expansion enriches our capabilities and our culture, setting us on a path to redefine success in the industry and create extraordinary opportunities for our talent.”