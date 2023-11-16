Rising Country Artist Lecade Signs With 10th Street Entertainment & WME

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Hot off the heels of discovering one of Country music’s fastest rising stars in the past two years, Bailey Zimmerman, global talent agency, 10th Street Entertainment, has announced they have signed singer-songwriter LECADE (born Cade Brinkley) to their artist roster. The Hattiesburg, MS native sings about relationships and mixes country melodies with a unique blend of hip-hop beats.

LECADE started releasing music independently on socials in early 2022 with his debut single “No Good” (3.7m streams), followed by the album Chasing Ghosts. Consistent releases were maintained with “When I’m Gone” (36m) and “Sober Me Up” (15m). Total streams to date are now over 100m, with 2.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Scott Frazier, Sr. Vice President (VP) 10th Street Entertainment: “From the moment I heard LECADE’s voice, I was hooked. I reacted similarly when I discovered Bailey Zimmerman, who was releasing music the same way. Once Cade and I met and discussed his vision as an artist, I was confident we could bring him to a global audience. Everyone at the company is excited to be a part of this musical journey.”

LECADE adds, “10th Street has an exceptional reputation for breaking artists, so it was a no-brainer for me when Scott reached out. Everyone should have guys like these in your corner.”

Through 10th Street’s guidance, LECADE has also signed with the agency WME. “We’re thrilled to have LECADE join the WME family and be a part of the exciting opportunities unfolding for him,” shares Partner Kevin Meads. “He brings a unique and fresh sound to Country music, and we’re eager to share his talents with fans of all genres.” LECADE has already played with Parker McCollum and is slated to play several festivals in 2024.

Nashville producer Austin Shawn says, “The dynamic between Cade and I has come so naturally from day one. The songs, the vibe, his voice – everything clicks. I’m fired up for everyone to hear what we got going on.” LECADE recently shared his new single ‘Next Town Over,’ released on Friday (November 10) and marks his debut track with Big Machine Records.

LECADE is booked by Joey Lee, Alex Luebbert, and Kevin Meads at WME.