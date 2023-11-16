Rolling Loud California Lineup Announced; Lil Uzi Vert Replaced With Future & Metro Boomin’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (November 14), Rolling Loud California, founded by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, announced its lineup for its upcoming festival in California – set to take place over a packed weekend at the Hollywood Park grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium on March 15 – 17, 2024. Among the headliners announced were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert.

In addition, several big-name artists are set to appear, including Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Tyga, NLE Choppa, Ski Mask the Slump God and more.

However, after the reveal, Uzi took to his Instagram (IG) story to point out one small thing. “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud,” he wrote. “I don’t understand why my name is on here @rollingloud.”

On Wednesday, the Rolling Loud team announced that the dynamic duo of Metro Boomin‘ and Future will be taking Uzi’s place as the headliner for Sunday night. The duo will perform their first-ever joint set at a Rolling Loud event.

Passes go on sale tomorrow (November 17) at 10 am PST only at Rolling Loud’s official website HERE.