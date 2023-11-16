Snoop Dogg Says He’s Giving Up Smoking Weed

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hell must have frozen over because Snoop Dogg, the noted rapper, actor, and Death Row label owner, announced he’s giving up smoking cannabis.

In a social media post he shared on Thursday, Snoop said: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop’s brand has long been associated with the Devil’s Cabbage and apart from country legend Willie Nelson, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, may be the most vocal cannabis enthusiast in the live music industry.

He’s been captured multiple times in photos, smoking what appears to be cannabis, including during a trip to the White House in 2018 and famously told his Twitter fans in 2013 that he smokes up to 81 blunts a day.