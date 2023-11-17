Independent Mexican Labels Machin And Equinoccio Records Sign A Worldwide Deal With Virgin Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Machin & Equinoccio Records, two prominent independent Latin music labels, announced the signing of worldwide deals with Virgin Music Group.

Machin Records, founded in 2016, platforms music by Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar and Irany & David while Equinoccio Records, which first launched in 2000, serves as the label home for music from the veteran Mexican-American recording artist Pepe Aguilar.

The two labels focus on regional Mexican music, including mariachi, as well as Latin pop, rock, and ballads and the two labels signed with Virgin in a bid to expand their international reach, the companies said.

“After being an independent artist since the year 2000 (one of the first ones in the industry in this new era), it is with great excitement that we join forces with Virgin Music, who we believe supports independent labels in the best way possible. With great experience and open to this new and very competitive music business. We are proud of this new beginning as we venture together at a time where Mexican Music is so relevant, so needed and making history,” Pepe Aguilar stated.

“Being close to the great talent of one of the most successful Icons of Mexican Music fills us with energy and enthusiasm. Pepe Aguilar is synonymous with art and creativity. As a record executive, performer and producer, we greatly value his contribution to the music industry, his past achievements and those that will follow. We also welcome Angela Aguilar to Virgin Music Group, one of the talents with the most potential in our entire region. We also recognize the interpretive ability of Leonardo Aguilar who is developing day by day, taking giant steps with each release,” added Victor González, President, Virgin Music Group Latin America & Iberian Peninsula.