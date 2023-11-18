The Frontmen Return With New Release ‘ Familiar Faces’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Frontmen, three of Country music’s most recognizables voices – Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas), and Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) have returned to the scene with their latest EP via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Familiar Faces, a six-song compilation, is available for streaming and download HERE.

Familiar Faces, produced by two-time Grammy-nominated Mickey Jack Cones, features three original songs, as well as three Lonestar, Little Texas and Restless Heart No. 1 hits, re-recorded in the Frontmen-style. The trio tag team lead vocals throughout the EP. Classic tunes on the EP are songs most will instantly recognize: Lonestar’s “Amazed (The Frontmen Edition),” Little Texas’ “God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition)” and Restless Heart’s “I’ll Still Be Loving You (The Frontmen Edition).”

“We’re excited to finally get to share our new music with the world,” says McDonald. “Seems we’ve been working towards this moment for the better part of fifteen years. I guess good things do come to those who wait.”

The original songs on the project include the new track “I Need You,” alongside previously released songs “It Was Always You” and “Left Their Mark,” all hand-picked by the trio and Cones. Tune in on Monday (November 20) to iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones Show as the trio will join Bones and his morning crew in-studio to discuss the project.

“Since our first Navy / USO shows over 12 years ago, I’ve always felt there was something special about the three of our voices together,” explains Rushlow. “Getting the chance to finally show what we sound like collectively is a thrill. I love the authenticity and honesty in this music. Mickey Jack climbed aboard and became the fourth member as we all collaborated on this project. These songs have been impacting audiences in concert for a while, so we’re very excited to see it released.”

“To have this opportunity to share brand new music with music fans all over the world is just amazing,” adds Stewart. “Tim, Richie and I have created a bond in music that we can’t wait to share with country music fans of all ages. These new songs mean a lot to us and hope fans everywhere enjoy our latest new single release ‘I Need You’ along with the new re-records of our big hits on the Familiar Faces EP.”