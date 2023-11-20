Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo & More Win At The Hollywood Music In Media (HMMA) 2023 Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The star-studded 14th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) event was held on November 15 at the Avalon. Some of the night’s top awards were presented to Billie Eilish and her songwriting partner and brother FINNEAS, Olivia Rodrigo and Dan Nigro, NSYNC, Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the late Robbie Robertson, Nicholas Britell, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The event also featured musical performances by HMMA nominees OK Go, Diane Warren, Ashley Tamar Davis and composer Marc Shaiman, who was also honored with the Outstanding Career Achievement Award.

The Barbie Soundtrack album was one of the evening’s big winners, taking home the prize for both Soundtrack Album and Song – Feature Film for “What Was I Made For?” written and performed by Eilish and brother FINNEAS.

Another top Grammy nominee, Rodrigo and her co-writer Nigro took home the honors in the Song – Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category for “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

NSYNC earned top Song – Animated Film honors for “Better Place,” their comeback song in Trolls Band Together, while the late Robertson was recognized for his work on Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon in the Score – Feature Film category. Hewson, Gordon-Levitt, Oren Kinlan and Jack Reynor were awarded the HMMA for Onscreen Performance (Film) honors for “High Life” from the Apple+ movie Flora and Son.

Celebrated composer Britell won for Score – TV Show/Limited Series for Succession, while Sam Ryder’s “Fought and Lost” from Ted Lasso topped the Song – TV/Show/Limited Series. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-award-winning composer Shaiman was awarded the Outstanding Career Achievement Award.

The HMMA showcases and honors the most memorable film and TV music moments of the year with tributes to industry icons. HMMA nominations are often seen as a prelude for the Academy Awards and historically represent nominees and winners at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Emmys, all of which follow the HMMAs later in awards season. The HMMA organization’s voting committees consist of prominent journalists and voters for the other prestigious entertainment awards.

Attendees not mentioned above included OK Go, Diane Warren, as well as songwriting legend Mike Stoller, rock star Gary Clark Jr., film and TV composers Mychael Danna, Amie Doherty, Michael Giacchino, Mark Isham, Laura Karpman, Branford Marsalis, John Powell, Brian Tyler, and many others.

2023 WINNERS LIST

SONG – FEATURE FILM

“What Was I Made For?” From BARBIE – Written by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish

SONG – SCI-FI / FANTASY FILM

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES – Written by Dan Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo. Performed by Olivia Rodrigo

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“I Got You” from HOLIDAY TWIST – Written by Michael Jay and Alan Demoss. Performed by Jake Miller

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Todo Fue Por Amor” from WITH THIS LIGHT – Written by Carla Morrison, Carla Patricia Morrison Flores, Juan Alejandro Jimenez Perez, Mario Demian Jimenez Perez. Performed by Carla Morrison

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Better Place” from TROLLS BAND TOGETHER – Written by Shellback, Justin Timberlake, and Amy Allen. Performed by NSYNC

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orén Kinlan, Jack Reynor – “High Life” from FLORA AND SON

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Daniel Pemberton

SCORE – FEATURE FILM

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON – Robbie Robertson

SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM

THE MARVELS – Laura Karpman

SCORE – HORROR/THRILLER FILM

A HAUNTING IN VENICE – Hildur Guđnadóttir

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

THE ZONE OF INTEREST – Mica Levi

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE – John Powell

MUSIC THEMED FILM OR MUSICAL

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER – Produced by Gina Shay. Directed by Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz.

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM

IMMEDIATE FAMILY – Directed by Denny Tedesco. Produced by Greg Richling, Jack Piatt, and Jonathan Sheldon.

SONG – TV SHOW / LIMITED SERIES

“Fought & Lost” from TED LASSO – Written by Jamie Hartman, Sam Ryder, and Tom Howe. Performed by Sam Ryder

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

SUCCESSION – Nicholas Britell

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” From ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Steve Martin

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

SHRINKING – Benjamin Gibbard and Tom Howe

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE-ACTION)

HURACAN RAMIREZ VS LA PIÑATA ENCHILADA – Juan Carlos Enriquez

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

OVERWATCH 2 – Adam Burgess

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

BUBJAN – Katy Jarzebowski

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW – Michael Giacchino

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES -TV/DIGITAL

ED SHEERAN: THE SUM OF IT ALL – Ian Arber

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

LIAISON (French) – Walter Mair

SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

NEW WORLD: RISE OF THE ANGRY EARTH – Edouard Brenneisen

SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

“Swing” from MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 – Written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Eian Parker, Ian Welch, Olu Fann. Performed by Benji, EARTHGANG

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

PEACEKEEPER ELITE (GAME FOR PEACE) – Written by Inon Zur, Jeff Broadbent, C.May Xiao, Kin Lee, Mason Lieberman, Zen Wu, MEMME, Alec Justice, Luki Knoebl, Qiu Liang, G.G.Music, YSY AUDIO, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS AUDIO

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

THE LAST OF US (Season 1) – Ian Broucek, Eyven Klean

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER – Angela Leus

MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

HONOR OF KINGS – Jing Zhang

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

FINAL FANTASY XVI – Composed by Masayoshi Soken, Arranged by Masayoshi Soken, Yoshitaka Suzuki

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

BARBIE (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Atlantic Records

SONG – SHORT FILM

“Mushka’s Lullaby” from MUSHKA – Written by: Richard M. Sherman. Vocals by Holly Sedillos. Arranged and Produced by Fabrizio Mancinelli

SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE

SHOOTING STARS – Mark Isham

MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR TRAILER – Blake Robinson

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

LONDON CLASS (Saudi Arabia) – Ashraf Elziftawi

MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)

“Gunjale” – Music written and performed by Matt B (feat. Ugaboys) Video directed by Angela V. Benson

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

ARKNIGHTS: AMBIENCE SYNESTHESIA 2023 WANTED – Composers: Sterling Maffe, Obadiah Brown-Beach, David Lin, Robert Wolf, Steven Grove, Erik Castro, Matthew Carl Earl & Others Performers: Various Artists

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS

SEA WORLD ABU DHABI: ANTARCTICA – Justin Schornstein

SONG / SCORE – NEW MEDIA

THE WALKING DEAD – LAST MILE – Jeff Rona – “Walking Dead – Last Mile” (Original Soundtrack)

SONG – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV / LIMITED SERIES

ALGIERS, AMERICA: THE RELENTLESS PURSUIT – Written by Shvkiel and Chad Cannon (Lyricist unknown/traditional). Performed by Shvkiel – “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” (Keyron Ross Funeral)