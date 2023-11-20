Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Business News Industry News

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo & More Win At The Hollywood Music In Media (HMMA) 2023 Awards

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo & More Win At The Hollywood Music In Media (HMMA) 2023 Awards
Olivia Rodrigo Accepts HMMA Award (Photo Credit: HMMA)
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
13 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The star-studded 14th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) event was held on November 15 at the Avalon. Some of the night’s top awards were presented to Billie Eilish and her songwriting partner and brother FINNEAS, Olivia Rodrigo and Dan Nigro, NSYNC, Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the late Robbie Robertson, Nicholas Britell, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The event also featured musical performances by HMMA nominees OK Go, Diane Warren, Ashley Tamar Davis and composer Marc Shaiman, who was also honored with the Outstanding Career Achievement Award.

The Barbie Soundtrack album was one of the evening’s big winners, taking home the prize for both Soundtrack Album and Song – Feature Film for “What Was I Made For?” written and performed by Eilish and brother FINNEAS.

Another top Grammy nominee, Rodrigo and her co-writer Nigro took home the honors in the Song – Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category for “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

NSYNC earned top Song – Animated Film honors for “Better Place,” their comeback song in Trolls Band Together, while the late Robertson was recognized for his work on Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon in the Score – Feature Film category. Hewson, Gordon-Levitt, Oren Kinlan and Jack Reynor were awarded the HMMA for Onscreen Performance (Film) honors for “High Life” from the Apple+ movie Flora and Son.

Celebrated composer Britell won for Score – TV Show/Limited Series for Succession, while Sam Ryder’s “Fought and Lost” from Ted Lasso topped the Song – TV/Show/Limited Series. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-award-winning composer Shaiman was awarded the Outstanding Career Achievement Award.

The HMMA showcases and honors the most memorable film and TV music moments of the year with tributes to industry icons. HMMA nominations are often seen as a prelude for the Academy Awards and historically represent nominees and winners at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Emmys, all of which follow the HMMAs later in awards season. The HMMA organization’s voting committees consist of prominent journalists and voters for the other prestigious entertainment awards.

Attendees not mentioned above included OK Go, Diane Warren, as well as songwriting legend Mike Stoller, rock star Gary Clark Jr., film and TV composers Mychael Danna, Amie Doherty, Michael Giacchino, Mark Isham, Laura Karpman, Branford Marsalis, John Powell, Brian Tyler, and many others.

2023 WINNERS LIST 

SONG – FEATURE FILM 


“What Was I Made For?” From BARBIE – Written by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish 

SONG – SCI-FI / FANTASY FILM 

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES – Written by Dan Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo. Performed by Olivia Rodrigo 

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM 

“I Got You” from HOLIDAY TWIST – Written by Michael Jay and Alan Demoss. Performed by Jake Miller  

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM 

“Todo Fue Por Amor” from WITH THIS LIGHT – Written by Carla Morrison, Carla Patricia Morrison Flores, Juan Alejandro Jimenez Perez, Mario Demian Jimenez Perez. Performed by Carla Morrison 

SONG – ANIMATED FILM 

“Better Place” from TROLLS BAND TOGETHER – Written by Shellback, Justin Timberlake, and Amy Allen. Performed by NSYNC 


SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM) 

Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orén Kinlan, Jack Reynor – “High Life” from FLORA AND SON  

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM 

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Daniel Pemberton 

SCORE – FEATURE FILM 

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON – Robbie Robertson 

 SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM 

THE MARVELS – Laura Karpman

SCORE – HORROR/THRILLER FILM 


A HAUNTING IN VENICE – Hildur Guđnadóttir

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM 

THE ZONE OF INTEREST – Mica Levi 

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY 

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE – John Powell 

MUSIC THEMED FILM OR MUSICAL 

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER – Produced by Gina Shay. Directed by Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz. 

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM 

IMMEDIATE FAMILY – Directed by Denny Tedesco. Produced by Greg Richling, Jack Piatt, and Jonathan Sheldon.

SONG – TV SHOW / LIMITED SERIES 

“Fought & Lost” from TED LASSO – Written by Jamie Hartman, Sam Ryder, and Tom Howe. Performed by Sam Ryder 

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES 

SUCCESSION – Nicholas Britell 

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES 

“Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” From ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Steve Martin 

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES 

SHRINKING – Benjamin Gibbard and Tom Howe 

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE-ACTION) 

HURACAN RAMIREZ VS LA PIÑATA ENCHILADA – Juan Carlos Enriquez 

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) 

OVERWATCH 2 – Adam Burgess 

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY) 

BUBJAN – Katy Jarzebowski  

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE) 

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW – Michael Giacchino 

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES -TV/DIGITAL 

ED SHEERAN: THE SUM OF IT ALL – Ian Arber 

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE) 

LIAISON (French) – Walter Mair 

SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC) 

NEW WORLD: RISE OF THE ANGRY EARTH – Edouard Brenneisen  

SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC) 

“Swing” from MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 – Written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Eian Parker, Ian Welch, Olu Fann. Performed by Benji, EARTHGANG 

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME 

PEACEKEEPER ELITE (GAME FOR PEACE) – Written by Inon Zur, Jeff Broadbent, C.May Xiao, Kin Lee, Mason Lieberman, Zen Wu, MEMME, Alec Justice, Luki Knoebl, Qiu Liang, G.G.Music, YSY AUDIO, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS AUDIO  

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES 

THE LAST OF US (Season 1) – Ian Broucek, Eyven Klean 

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM 

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER – Angela Leus  

MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME 

HONOR OF KINGS – Jing Zhang 

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT 

FINAL FANTASY XVI – Composed by Masayoshi Soken, Arranged by Masayoshi Soken, Yoshitaka Suzuki  

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM 

BARBIE (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Atlantic Records 

SONG – SHORT FILM 

“Mushka’s Lullaby” from MUSHKA – Written by: Richard M. Sherman. Vocals by Holly Sedillos. Arranged and Produced by Fabrizio Mancinelli 

SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE 

SHOOTING STARS – Mark Isham  

MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER 

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR TRAILER – Blake Robinson  

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE) 

LONDON CLASS (Saudi Arabia) – Ashraf Elziftawi 

MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT) 

“Gunjale” – Music written and performed by Matt B (feat. Ugaboys) Video directed by Angela V. Benson 

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA 

ARKNIGHTS: AMBIENCE SYNESTHESIA 2023 WANTED – Composers: Sterling Maffe, Obadiah Brown-Beach, David Lin, Robert Wolf, Steven Grove, Erik Castro, Matthew Carl Earl & Others Performers: Various Artists  

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS 

SEA WORLD ABU DHABI: ANTARCTICA – Justin Schornstein 

SONG / SCORE – NEW MEDIA 

THE WALKING DEAD – LAST MILE – Jeff Rona – “Walking Dead – Last Mile” (Original Soundtrack)  

SONG – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV / LIMITED SERIES 

ALGIERS, AMERICA: THE RELENTLESS PURSUIT Written by Shvkiel and Chad Cannon (Lyricist unknown/traditional). Performed by Shvkiel – “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” (Keyron Ross Funeral) 

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now