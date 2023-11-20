Glastonbury 2024 Sells Out In An Hour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts announced that tickets for the 2024 edition have sold out a little more than an hour after going on sale.

In a post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, a rep for the festival said: “Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.”

“We’re blown away that so many people want to come (we all still remember the years when they didn’t!) and I’m sorry that many of you missed out,” festival organizer Emily Eavis shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Demand far exceeds supply and with many millions of devices trying at once, it means the system can only work at certain speed,” she added.

While tickets are gone, there’s still hope for some lucky would-be attendees after Glastonbury organizers announced that canceled or returned tickets will be resold during a special onsale sometime in the spring.

The sellout comes before Glastonbury has even announced headliners for the 2024 edition of the festival. Performers for 2023 included Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, and Queens of the Stone Age, among others.