Larry, Steve & Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers Sign New Record Deal & Reveal New Single ‘Fair Winds’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Larry, Steve and Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers dropped their inspirational new track, “Fair Winds,” on November 17 – written by Larry and produced by Gordon Mote. In speaking of the emotional song and its message, Larry said via Facebook (FB):

“A couple of years ago, my accountant handed me a big wad of money. I put that big wad of money in my pocket. Since I have no internal filter, only external, I said, ‘Larry Wayne, you got more money in your pocket than your daddy ever had in the bank … so I wrote us a song.'”

The new song follows their single, “Amazin’ What Just the Right 3 Minutes Can Do,” released in October via their new deal with CDX Records. In October, they released a statement saying, “We are excited, grateful, and plum tickled about our new friendship with Joe Kelly [President, CDX Nashville] and the good folks at CDX Records, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship — beginning with what we think is our most important 3 minutes since we released ‘All the Gold in California,’ 45 years ago!”

The new record deal and music releases are another chapter in a storied musical career. The Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy-award-winning trio – who have been performing for nearly 70 years. In addition, the trio has won numerous ACM, CMA, Dove, AMA and People’s Choice Awards. Between the three, they have seven No. 1 hits, 32 Top 40 records, 22 studio albums and five BMI Million-Air Awards. Larry’s song catalog has been recorded by the likes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Charlie Rich and many more.

The brothers are currently on their ‘Country & Christmas’ tour and have several appearances scheduled for Opry Country Christmas. You can see a list of their tour dates via their official website here.