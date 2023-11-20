UPDATE: Shakira Settles Spanish Tax Case / Shakira To Face Trial In Spanish Tax Case

UPDATE: BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) – Following a ruling on Tuesday (September 26) by a Spanish judge, Colombian pop singer Shakira was set to head trial on charges of tax fraud. Shakira stands accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.8 million USD) in taxes earned between 2012 and 2014. Spanish prosecutors were seeking up to 8 years in prison along with a potentially substantial fine if she is found guilty.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, was linked to Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique and the couple has two children together. The couple lived in Barcelona, but recently, their eleven-year relationship came to an end.

Today (November 20), Shakira agreed to a plea deal with Spanish authorities one day before the trial was set to begin in Barcelona that could have resulted in the hip-shaking singer in prison.

The AP reports she agreed to a last-minute deal, telling the ruling magistrate that she accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors. She answered “yes” to confirm the six counts of failing to pay the Spanish Government in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Under the plea agreement, she will receive a $7.6 million dollar fine and a suspended three-year sentence.

A statement was released by the singer’s communication team shortly after the plea agreement announcement. In the statement, Shakira said she “was ready to face trial and defend my innocence” but came “to the conclusion that it is not a triumph to win if the price is that (they) steal so many years of life.

“I had two options: keep fighting until the end, taking my peace of mind and that of my children, stop making songs, albums and tours – without being able to enjoy my career and the things I like; or agree, close and leave this chapter of my life behind, looking forward (to the future),” she added.

Original Story Below – Published Wednesday, September 27, 2022

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) – Following a ruling on Tuesday (September 26) by a Spanish judge, Colombian pop singer Shakira will head to trial on charges of tax fraud, the Associated Press reported.

Shakira stands accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes earned between 2012 and 2014. Spanish prosecutors are seeking up to 8 years in prison along with a potentially substantial fine if she is found guilty.

Prosecutors in Barcelona alleged that Shakira failed to pay taxes in Spain despite residing there and claiming that her official residence was in the Bahamas.

According to the AP, the Spanish court reviewing the case said that Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud, though a date for the trial has yet to be established.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Shakira has maintained her innocence and rejected a plea deal to avoid a trial. A rep for Shakira told the Associated Press that she has already paid all outstanding tax liabilities along with an additional 3 million euros in interest.