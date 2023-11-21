Former CD Baby CEO Tracy Maddux Exits Executive Role At Downtown Holdings

(Hypebot) – Tracy Maddux is stepping down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer at Downtown Holdings, effective immediately. Downtown acquired CD Baby, where Maddux served as CEO in May of 2019.

Maddux, who joined CD Baby in 2010, steered the company through a period of significant expansion. Since joining Downtown, he contributed to the acquisitions of FUGA in 2020 and Curve Royalty Systems in 2022.

Maddux will continue to serve as a consultant to Downtown through 2024.

“It has been a remarkable journey at Downtown, and I am proud of everything we have achieved together,” said Maddux. “From the strategic sale of CD Baby, AdRev, and DashGo to leading our M&A practice and working towards the integration of FUGA and Curve, we have set new industry standards. I am now eager to embrace new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I want to thank Andrew Bergman and Justin Kalifowitz for their unwavering support and partnership during our work together over the past 13 years.”

“Tracy has made material contributions to our culture and to the growth of the business,” said Downtown Music Holdings’ CEO, Andrew Bergman. “He’s universally respected by his peers, and I personally consider myself fortunate to have worked alongside him. We look forward to our continued association with Tracy.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.