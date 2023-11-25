Daryl Hall Sues John Oates Over Plan To Sell Share In JV; Restraining Order Granted

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Daryl Hall has been granted a temporary restraining order against his bandmate John Oates. On Thursday (November 16), Hall sued Oates in a Nashville, TN court. The court order is sealed but is listed under the category of contract/debt, Foxnews.com reports. The order was approved and granted on Friday.

Hall & Oates was a famous pop/rock band, and while they’ve never released a statement “officially” breaking up, they’ve both carried solo careers for the past several years. However, they did reunite for a tour together as recently as 2022.

Since the filing, more details have emerged regarding the court case. Nashville Chancery court judge Russell Perkins wrote that Oates, his wife Aimee, and business manager, Richard Flynn, who are co-trustees of Oates’ trust, cannot close the sale of their share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP until an arbitrator from a separate case looks over the deal, the Associated Press has reported. The judge has blocked (temporarily) Oates’ sale after Hall’s suit was filed.

Hall is attempting to block his longtime partner from selling his share in their joint venture (jv) to Primary Wave Music.

Hall requested arbitration between the two singers’ teams on November 9. Still, he believed that Oates would immediately proceed with the sale to Primary Wave, as the request for a restraining order was included. The lawsuit stated that an arbitrator had not even been agreed upon yet.

According to the AP report, Hall doesn’t agree with for Oates’ desire to sell his share of the duo’s Whole Oats Enterprises to the investment firm, which already purchased a “significant” stake in their catalog rights 16 years ago. Hall has indicated that he regrets not owning all his publishing.

Their last album together was 2006’s Home for Christmas, with their last joint collection of non-seasonal material having come before that in 2004. They announced plans to start on a new album together several years ago, but nothing has yet come to fruition. Nonetheless, their occasional tours have been seen as big successes on the concert circuit, playing arenas and amphitheaters as big as the Hollywood Bowl just two years ago.

The next court hearing has been set for November 30.