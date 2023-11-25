Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Only 1 Week Left To Get Your Artist Account Ready For Bandsintown High Notes

(HYPEBOT) – Much like Spotify’s Wrapped and Apple Music’s Replay are for streaming, Bandsintown High Notes are personalized and shareable highlight reels that revisit an artist’s year in live music, and there’s just one week to get their accounts ready for the spotlight.

DEADLINE TO UPDATE FOR HIGH NOTES 2023 IS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30.

Sharing Bandsintown High Notes is a great way to thank fans, remind them of shared live moments, and grow a fan community on Bandsintown.

There are just two steps to ensure that you’re ready for Bandsintown High Notes 2023.

1. Update your Bandsintown Profile

Update your Bandsintown profile with your latest photo, bio, and social links.

2. Update your Events

Add your event listings – future and especially past events – so that the year-end wrap-up shows all that you’ve done.

Don’t have a free Bandsintown For Artists account? Sign up for one here.

Then be on the lookout in a few weeks for a notice that your personalized High Notes is ready and share it with your fans.

Bruce Houghton

