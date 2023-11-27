Get ready for a festive episode as we dive into the holiday spirit on Episode 87 of The Cheat Code! 🎄 Rapjuggernaut declares his love for the holidays, family traditions, and the unique opportunity the season brings for focused work. We explore the powerful connection between gratitude and happiness, backed by a recent study. 🙏✨

Shifting gears, we delve into strategic planning with insights from an Eventbrite creators email. Planning schedules, budget breakdowns, and meticulous preparation take center stage. For our Coders working with limited resources, we emphasize the importance of resource allocation and focus. As the year winds down, executing current plans and laying the groundwork for the new year becomes paramount.

Addressing the cost of doing business, we discuss the necessity for artists to itemize wants vs. needs, fostering a strategic approach to acquiring resources for successful execution. 📈💡

In the realm of social media, we unravel the new shop requirements, highlighting the need for UBO verification before diving into the world of online sales. Homework is assigned to our Coders: set up Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday pricing, along with Christmas discounts. Paying attention to details now ensures a smooth sail through the holiday sales season. 🛍️✨

Tune in, get inspired, and make this holiday season your most successful one yet! 🎧🎁

