2023 Soul Train Awards Winners List With SZA, Usher And More

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Soul Train Awards kicked off Sunday (November 26) with actress, singer and host Keke Palmer giving the crowd three simple rules.

Presenters, performers, nominees and music professionals waiting as Palmer spelled it out, “Number 1: Act like you all got sense, Number 2: Treat my furniture like it’s your own and Number 3: When you’re at a Keke party, get up when the spirit moves you!”

SZA led the way with the most wins – taking home the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist award, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. SZA is also the leading Grammy nominee heading into 2024 with nine nominations.

R&B crooner and current Vegas residency performer Usher won three awards: Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Certified Soul Award, Best Collaboration with Summer Walker, and 21 Savage for “Good Good.” Victoria Monét won two awards in the Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year categories.

This is the sixth year a female solo artist has won Album of the Year at the Soul Train Awards. SZA’s win for SOS follows HER by HER (2018), Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You (2019), Summer Walker’s Over It (2020), Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales (2021) and Beyoncé’s Renaissance (2022).

Janelle Monae was honored with the Spirit of Life Award, and the night’s Legend Award was given to T-Pain-born Faheem Rashad Najm. He took the stage and reflected on his time in the music industry, “This is amazing. But to the new artists out there, I don’t want you to chase this. I don’t want you to base your life on how many of these people in this crowd can tell you that you can have this. I want you to know that you already got this. You already have this in your mind. on or care what other people say. Be who you are unapologetically. Be who you ever want to be.”

The show saw performances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long, SWV, and host Palmer.

Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners List

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Certified Soul Award

Usher

Best R&B / Soul Female Artist

SZA

Best R&B / Soul Male Artist

Usher

Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

All Things – Kirk Franklin

Song of the Year

“Snooze” – SZA

Album of the Year

SOS – SZA

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Snooze” – SZA

Best Dance Performance

“On My mama” – Victoria Monét

Best Collaboration

“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

Best Group

Maverick City Music

Video of the Year

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét