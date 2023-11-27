2023 Soul Train Awards Winners List With SZA, Usher And More

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Soul Train Awards kicked off Sunday (November 26) with actress, singer and host Keke Palmer giving the crowd three simple rules.
Presenters, performers, nominees and music professionals waiting as Palmer spelled it out, “Number 1: Act like you all got sense, Number 2: Treat my furniture like it’s your own and Number 3: When you’re at a Keke party, get up when the spirit moves you!”
SZA led the way with the most wins – taking home the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist award, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. SZA is also the leading Grammy nominee heading into 2024 with nine nominations.
R&B crooner and current Vegas residency performer Usher won three awards: Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Certified Soul Award, Best Collaboration with Summer Walker, and 21 Savage for “Good Good.” Victoria Monét won two awards in the Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year categories.
This is the sixth year a female solo artist has won Album of the Year at the Soul Train Awards. SZA’s win for SOS follows HER by HER (2018), Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You (2019), Summer Walker’s Over It (2020), Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales (2021) and Beyoncé’s Renaissance (2022).
Janelle Monae was honored with the Spirit of Life Award, and the night’s Legend Award was given to T-Pain-born Faheem Rashad Najm. He took the stage and reflected on his time in the music industry, “This is amazing. But to the new artists out there, I don’t want you to chase this. I don’t want you to base your life on how many of these people in this crowd can tell you that you can have this. I want you to know that you already got this. You already have this in your mind. on or care what other people say. Be who you are unapologetically. Be who you ever want to be.”
The show saw performances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long, SWV, and host Palmer.
Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners List
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Certified Soul Award
Usher
Best R&B / Soul Female Artist
SZA
Best R&B / Soul Male Artist
Usher
Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
All Things – Kirk Franklin
Song of the Year
“Snooze” – SZA
Album of the Year
SOS – SZA
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Snooze” – SZA
Best Dance Performance
“On My mama” – Victoria Monét
Best Collaboration
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
Best Group
Maverick City Music
Video of the Year
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét