LIV At Fontainebleau Las Vegas Announces John Summit As First Resident

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – LIV Las Vegas, the elevated Fontainebleau Las Vegas nightlife experience created by David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality, is announcing John Summit as its first-ever resident. Summit will make his LIV Las Vegas debut the night of its grand opening, Thursday (December 14), following Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ grand opening on Wednesday (December 13).

“John Summit has emerged as one of the biggest names in the electronic world, so it’s a natural fit to have him be our first resident announcement for LIV Las Vegas,” says David Grutman. “LIV is a brand known for bringing world-class talent and entertainment to the nightlife scene, and we are so excited to expand our partnership with John in Las Vegas.”

Summit, a Chicago native based in Miami, rose to prominence on the festival circuit, playing EDC Las Vegas and Creamfields North, among others, and is the founder of record label and events brand Experts Only. Summit’s LIV Las Vegas residency comes in the midst of a whirlwind performance schedule that has the in-demand artist performing in Germany, Australia, Miami, and Los Angeles, among other destinations.

“Groot Hospitality is such an icon in the industry, and now to have the opportunity to kick off the all-new LIV Las Vegas during its grand opening weekend as its first resident feels like the opportunity of a lifetime,” says Summit. “I cannot wait to join the celebration and bring a new kind of energy and feeling to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

Designed by award-winning architect and designer David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, LIV is the centerpiece of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas nightlife experience and an extension of Fontainebleau Development and Groot Hospitality’s original LIV inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Since opening in 2008, LIV has ranked among the top five highest-grossing clubs in America, and its success has also led to Grutman being recognized as one of the “50 Most Important People In EDM”. The 50,000-square-foot nightlife venue provides an intimate and energetic space for fans to ring in the new year with this star-studded lineup – carefully designed to give a clear view of the stage – regardless of the vantage point.