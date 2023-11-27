Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Metallica Recognized With SoundExchange’s Hall of Fame Award

Metallica
Photo (L-R): Metallica’s James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, and Lars Ulrich receive their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award at Ford Field stadium in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Metallica have been presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the top streaming acts in the digital royalty collection organization’s 20-year history.

Metallica, consisting of consists of guitarist Kirk Hammett, lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield, bassist Robert Trujillo, and drummer Lars Ulrich was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award prior to their M72 World Tour’s sold-out performance at Detroit’s Ford Field.

“Metallica is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange.

“They have built and rebuilt themselves, continually honing their epic sound with each album and constantly expanding their appeal without abandoning their roots. Metallica is a once-in-a-lifetime success story. Recognizing Metallica with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award is an honor,” Huppe added.

