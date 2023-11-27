Stephen Colbert Recovering From A Ruptured Appendix

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Just a few weeks after returning to the air following Hollywood labor disputes this past summer, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is once again on hiatus this week as its host, Stephen Colbert, recovers from a burst appendix.

Colbert shared the news with fans via social media on Monday, writing that he underwent surgery to address the ruptured appendix.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, “Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?” Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix,” Colbert shared on Monday.

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he added.

Colbert’s appendix woes are his second health issue since returning to the air following the conclusion of the Writer’s Strike in September. Last month, Colbert was sidelined for several days with a bout of COVID.