WaterTower Music, gamma. & Warner Bros. Pictures Announce Partnership For ‘The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By)’ Soundtrack

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Bros. Pictures, WaterTower Music and gamma. have announced their partnership in curating the soundtrack album for the upcoming, newly reimagined motion picture release of The Color Purple. A musical journey, THE COLOR PURPLE (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY) features beloved songs from director Blitz Bazawule’s new film and original material inspired by the movie’s masterfully woven storylines. It captures the essence of a film that delivers a multi-layered and deeply engaging cinematic experience.

The album will be available on December 15.

The Color Purple’s preeminent onscreen ensemble delivers stunning performances, creating an emotional journey through soulful melodies (Fantasia), emotional depth (Taraji P. Henson), boundless energy (Colman Domingo) resonance (Danielle Brooks), contemporary artistry (H.E.R.) and radiant vocals (Halle Bailey). New songs from the film combined with source material from Grammy Award-winning songwriters of The Color Purple musical Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray promise an auditory experience that’s fresh and deeply nostalgic.

New material on this collection is exquisitely performed by vocal powerhouses Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Coco Jones, Ciara, Mary Mary; collaborations include a breathtaking duet by Usher x H.E.R. and a special remix by Missy Elliott.

And finally, the film’s sweeping end credit song, written and produced by lauded hitmaker The Dream, is performed by the film’s transcendent star, Fantasia.

The first offering from this musical bounty is its first single, “Lifeline,” written, co-produced and performed by Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum superstar Keys. Keys’ production partners include Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé and Rihanna), Marshmello (Selena Gomez, Juice Wrld) and TMS (Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi). “Lifeline,” released today (November 27), is Keys’ ode to the unequivocal comfort emanating from friends, family and community that holds us up as we face life’s challenging moments.

The creative engine for the project includes the film’s executive music producers, Grammy-winning film composer Nick Baxter, Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Stephen Bray, and multimedia artist Bazawule, who, in addition to directing, was co-director on Beyoncé’s Black is King.

Additionally, the album is executive produced by music legends Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, both of whom produced the new film and collaborated to create the Tony-winning Broadway musical and gamma. Co-founder and CEO Larry Jackson.

“I am so immensely proud that the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures chose us to collaborate on a hugely cultural album that musically brings to life this reimagined classic,” comments Jackson. “The Color Purple, in its many iterations, is unquestionably hallowed ground in black culture. Just as film director Blitz Bazawule has done a spectacular job in taking the film to another level artistically, we, too, wanted to bring an equally adventurous, creative take to this expanded soundtrack.

“Complementing the fabulously infectious musical moments of the new film, we wanted to celebrate the stories of the film’s protagonists further with additional current, contemporary songs that thematically spoke to their relatable experiences and struggles. And deeply influenced by the great, iconic R&B/pop soundtracks of the 1990s, I’ve always wanted to make an ‘Inspired By’ soundtrack that had cultural legends and new artists of a genre come together for a piece of art that defines a moment in time. I feel great pride in the team at gamma. has creatively achieved with The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By), and I hope everyone else enjoys what I feel is the BEST R&B soundtrack since some of the most iconic ones of the ’90s!”