Primary Wave Acquires Music Rights From Marillion’s Fish

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced a new partnership with Derek Dick, better known as Fish of the band Marillion.

The deal will see Primary Wave acquire Fish’s master royalties and writer’s share for Marillion, which includes his stake in some of the band’s biggest hits such as “Kayleigh,” “Lavender,” and “Incommunicado.”

The terms of the agreement also provide Fish with access to Primary Waves resources, including their marketing team and publishing infrastructure, including digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film & TV production.

Marillion emerged from Britain’s post-punk scene of the late 1970s and scored early hits with “Kayleigh” which landed on the top ten and “Lavender” which lingered in the top ten for two months in 1985.

“Every songwriter has a spiritual and emotional connection with their creations and is very protective about their legacy. When Clive approached me about my shares in the Marillion catalog, I soon realized that Primary Wave was a good home for them to go to and be cherished and to leave that part of my history as I move forward in my solo career. I’m pleased that these songs will be heard by further generations and introduce my continued songwriting to new audiences worldwide,” Dick stated.

“I am thrilled to have been able to bring this wonderful catalog to Larry and the great team at Primary Wave,” added Primary Wave’s Clint Black.