The Dictator’s Scott “Top Ten” Kempner Dead at 69

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Musician and songwriter Scott “Top Ten” Kempner, a founding member of the influential proto-punk band The Dictators and the roots-rock band The Del Lords, died on November 29th. He was 69.

According to an obituary provided by his publicist, Kempner passed in a Connecticut nursing home from complications related to early onset dementia.

Kempner, along with Andy Shernoff and Ross “The Boss” Friedman founded the band The Dictators in New York City in 1973, helping to pioneer the sound that would eventually become American style punk rock.

The group recorded three albums before going on a long hiatus in the early 1980s, including their 1975 Girls Go Crazy, which many fans consider the inflection point when punk evolved from the glam rock sound of the early 1970s.

After The Dictators parted ways, Scott joined Scott, bassist Manny Caiati and guitarist Eric Ambel to form the Del Lords, pioneering the early sound of American roots rock.

They released seven albums through their career, including 2013’s Elvis Club.

Additionally, Kempner toured and performed with other groups suich as The Brandos, The Helen Wheels Band, Little Kings (with Dion DiMucci) and The Paradise Brothers alongside Neil Giraldo.

As well, Kempner performed and recorded as a solo artist, releasing three albums under his own name.

“Scott Kempner was the quintessential rocker, a free abandoned guitar player, a superb arranger, A prolific songwriter, with the great sense of rhythm. I had the adventure of a lifetime playing with him in our band Little Kings. But most of all he is a dear friend and brother whom I love and will truly miss. Eternal rest my friend,” rock legend Dion said after learning of Kempner’s passing.

“Scott was one of the greats, the best buddy a boy could ever want. We bonded over rock ‘n’ roll and we laughed about everything. We had a million inside jokes that nobody understood. I watched him grow from a guy running his SG guitar through his home stereo in his bedroom to playing Marshall amps cranked on stages around the world. His songs and music will speak for themselves. His glorious memory will remain with me forever and I will cherish it,” added former Dictators bandmate Andy Shernoff.

No memorial services have been announced by there will be a memorial in his honor at a later date.