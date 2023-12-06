Aussie Music Data Company Jaxsta; Also Home To Vinyl.com And Vampr Rebrands As Vinyl Group

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Australia’s music data company, Jaxsta, has announced its transformation and rebrand as the Vinyl Group – after the company expanded into online vinyl sales earlier in 2023

Jaxsta, a business focused on music credits data, acquired Vampr (a social network for musicians) in February, and the company launched an online store selling vinyl records in May. The Jaxsta, Vampr and Vinyl.com services will now sit under the Vinyl Group banner.

Says the company’s CEO, Josh Simons, who also founded Vampr: “It’s a huge privilege to be able to usher in this new era in the journey of three fantastic businesses, each now residing under the newly rebranded Vinyl Group. This new identity is more than just a name change. It represents a unified vision for our future – a future where our technology and products are more interconnected, offering an enriched experience for our clients and users.

“Through e-commerce, social network platforms and a proprietary database of official credits, Vinyl Group’s suite of transformative products will continue to connect and empower all participants of the music ecosystem. Our unwavering commitment to support artists, power the industry and engage fans is the driving force behind our efforts”.

Jaxsta, the only ASX-listed music company, will also have a ticker code change from JXT to VNL. According to a company press release, the changes took effect yesterday (December 5), as the ticker change was approved at an annual general meeting in November.