Enrique Iglesias Sells His Catalog And NIL Rights To Influence Media Partners

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Latin recording artist and songwriter Enrique Iglesias has struck a deal with the music rights platform Influence Media Partners that includes his pre-2021 recorded music rights including his independent masters and the Universal recorded music royalties along with Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) rights to expand future licensing opportunities.

As part of the deal, Influence Media will collaborate with Iglesias and his team to manage the rights to his recordings and develop and expand licensing opportunities going forward.

“My songs hold immense significance for both my fans and me. I’m excited to be working with the Influence Media team. I feel confident we will build an enduring partnership for my music and future projects,” said Enrique Iglesias.

“Enrique is a global icon and having him as a part of our Influence Media family is a game-changing moment for us,” said Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner Lylette Pizarro. “For a quarter of a century, he has captivated fans globally with chart-topping and record-breaking hits. From ‘Experiencia Religiosa’ to ‘Hero’ and ‘Bailando’ to ‘I Like It’ and ‘Be With You,’ there are few artists who come close to accomplishing what Enrique has achieved commercially. He has played a pivotal role in introducing bilingual music to the masses. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with one of the most recognizable figures in modern music.”

A valuation for the deal was not announced but Bloomberg reported that the transaction was said to be worth “nine figures.”

The catalog sale announcement follows Iglesias’ sold out Trilogy Tour across North America, and his return to the charts with his new #1 hit “Así Es La Vida,” from his forthcoming final album.

Iglesias joins the list of artists who have sold their catalogs to Influence Media that includes Blake Shelton, Future, Julia Michaels, The Stereotypes, Ali Tamposi, Skyler Stonestreet, Harry Styles co-writer Tyler Johnson, and more.