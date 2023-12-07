Sean Combs Hit With A 4th Sexual Assault Lawsuit

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop star and label head Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new a new lawsuit that alleges he took part in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at his recording studio in Manahattan in 2003.

The suit is the fourth claim of sexual assault that has been leveled against Combs in recent weeks.

In the suit, the alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe, claims she met associates of Combs while still a high school student in Detroit.

The plaintiff claims she was flown by private jet from Michigan to New York, where she visited Combs’ recording studio and met the rap icon along with two other men, who she claims proceeded to ply her with alcohol and drugs.

She then alleges that she was assaulted in a bathroom of the studio by Combs and the two other men while she slipped in and out of consciousness.

The plaintiff’s legal filings include several photos that she claims depict her posing inside of the studio, including one where she appears to be sitting in Combs’ lap, though her face has been intentionally blurred in the images.

The lawsuit was filed under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which was expanded to allow alleged victims to sue over offenses that are beyond the statutes of limitations,

Combs other accusers include his former longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who claimed she was subjected to more than a decade of sexual abuse and trafficing at Combs’ hands and Joi Dickerson-Neal, who filed suit against Combs, alleging that he sexually assaulted her at Syracuse University in 1991.

A third alleged accuser, who is also identified only as Jane Doe, alleged that he sexually assaulted her and a friend in the early 1990s.

Combs has denied the allegations against him and in a statement shared via social media on Wednesday, he said:

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy.”

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”