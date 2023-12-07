The Cheat Code 89: Owning Your Image

In this episode, our hosts embark on a journey deep into the realm of ownership, kicking off the discussion with an intriguing question—how many songs are dedicated to actual dances, step-by-step, not just associated with a viral challenge? The conversation pivots towards ownership: Can an artist claim a dance, trademark it, and register it? They delve into the strategy of creating songs, dance moves, and content simultaneously to monetize every piece in preparation for a comprehensive rollout.

The dialogue extends to the crucial topic of owning your likeness. The hosts emphasize the significance of this aspect and raise a pertinent question—have we unwittingly relinquished our rights by agreeing to upload content on specific platforms? Join us as we unravel the complexities of artistic ownership and provide insights on securing your image in the dynamic landscape of the music industry.

