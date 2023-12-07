Veteran US Agent John Pantle Joins One Finnix Live

LOS ANGELES/LONDON, UK (VIP-Booking) – UK Booking agency One Fiinix Live has announced that veteran US agent John Pantle is joining the company.

John, whose appointment is effective immediately, will be based in Los Angeles but will work remotely as part of One Finnix Live’s London-based team.

He joins the company from his previous position as a partner at live music specialists Sound Talent Group. He will continue to work with his existing roster of clients, which include, among others: Hatsune Miku, Julieta Venegas, La Santa Cecilia, Natalia Lafourcade, and Radwimps.

A professional in the entertainment business for over 30 years, John has two decades of experience as an agent representing multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artists and has previously held roles as an independent promoter and the Head of Development for the Club Network Division at House of Blues / Live Nation.

Pantle said, “In the short span of three years, Jon and his team have transformed the concept of the booking agency into a dream scenario – a team of individuals that infuse intelligence, focus, and flexibility to the modern-day challenges of the musician and creator. Our future requires a deep understanding of innovative concepts, and this opportunity to spread the gospel onto another continent couldn’t be passed up. We are all excited about this new path forward!”

One Fiinix Live Founder and CEO, Jon Ollier, said, “This business was built on creative ideas, entrepreneurship and personalities, and John has all these attributes. The passion, drive and work ethic that John possesses are incredibly infectious and, added to his experience in this industry, makes his arrival an incredibly exciting prospect for us. John will continue to be based in the US but will work remotely as part of our London-based team, and his diverse roster of clients, most of whom he already books internationally, will further extend the global reach of our company.”