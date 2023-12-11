Cynthia Sayer And Terry Baucom Announced As The Recipients Of The 2023 Steve Martin Banjo Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering American Banjo Hall of Famer Cynthia Sayer and the late bluegrass legend Terry Baucom have been announced as the recipients of the 2023 Steve Martin Banjo Prize.

Sayer, an American Banjo Hall of Famer, is known for her swinging jazz banjo style and she is a founding member of Woody Allen’s New Orleans Jazz Band. She has appeared on numerous national TV and radio shows, performed at The White House, played with The New York Philharmonic and The New York Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and is a noted educator, hosting jazz workshops, lectures, and educational programming.

Terry Baucom, who was known as the Duke of Drive for his steady timing, co-founded the groundbreaking group Boone Creek with Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas. He went on to form Quicksilver with Doyle Lawson and was at the forefront of bluegrass for decades before his passing on December 7th following a brief but debilitating illness.

“Once again, we are all honored to acknowledge these dedicated and highly-skilled musicians,” said Steve Martin.

The award, which was launched in 2010 by the legendary comedian and noted banjo player Steve Martin, recognizes excellence across the spectrum of banjo styles and includes a $25,000 unrestricted cash prize.

Past recipients include Rhiannon Giddens, Noam Pikelny, Jens Kruger and Kristin Scott Benson, among others.