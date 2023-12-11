Sean “Diddy” Combs Sexual Assault Allegations Fallout; Mogul Loses Several Business Partnerships

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In light of Hip-hop mogul and Bad Boy Records Founder Sean “Diddy” Combs’ four lawsuits alleging sexual assault, several companies have cut ties with the music industry executive’s platform, Empower Global, launched in 2021. The e-commerce digital marketplace offers products from Black-owned businesses around the world with a mission to “elevate the Black economy by creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses.” The news comes almost a week after the fourth lawsuit was filed.

According to a Rolling Stone report published Sunday (December 10), several partnerships cited the accusations against Combs as the reason for distancing themselves and withdrawing from the business venture.

Annette Njau, founder of the luxury bag, eyewear and apparel brand House of Takura: “This decision was made on the day Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit. We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims’ rights and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Ashli Goudelock, owner of skincare brand Tsuri: “As a women-owned and-led company, we do not and will not linger in a gray area about the mistreatment of women.”

Lenard Grier of No One Clothiers: “While this decision was difficult due [to] the reverence we once held for Mr. Combs as a leader in business and entertainment, it was clearly the correct choice.”

Haby Barry, Founder of Fulaba: “Fulaba is about empowering women and girls. We will not associate with anything or anyone that is counter to our values.”

The lawsuit recap is below.

Lawsuit 1: On November 16, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape, repeated physical abuse and that he forced her to have sexual encounters with male prostitutes. However, a settlement was reached just one day after the filing between Ventura and Combs. Ventura said, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Lawsuit 2: Joi Dickerson-Neal filed suit on Thanksgiving day, accusing Combs of drugging and raping her during a date in 1991 when she was a Syracuse University student. Neal claims she has suffered “substantial and lifetime injuries” from the assault, which she claims was videotaped by Combs and shown to other people.

According to the complaint, Neal said the “sexual assault and public exposure of it” has caused her feelings of embarrassment, violation, humiliation and constant apprehension about who all viewed it.

Lawsuit 3: A Jane Doe filed suit the same day as Neal. In this filing, Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall are accused of raping her and a friend at the singer’s apartment in the early 90s.

Lawsuit 4: The fourth lawsuit was filed this month from another ‘Jane Doe’ who has accused Combs, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and another man of gang-raping her when she was 17 years old in 2003.

Combs has yet to comment on the report but has repeatedly denied any allegations of criminal wrongdoing and all claims of sexual assault. He issued a statement on Wednesday (December 6) vehemently denying the accusations against him.

Combs also recently stepped down from his position as the CEO of Revolt – a multimedia company he co-founded.