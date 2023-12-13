Beloved ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actor André Braugher Dies At 61

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – André Braugher, the two-time Emmy-winning actor, writer, singer and director who starred in shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, passed away Monday (December 11). His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed news of his death to Variety. His cause of death has not been revealed, except to say he died after a brief illness. He was 61.

Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/doQYmMTYjj — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 13, 2023

Born in Chicago, Braugher earned a B.A. from Stanford and an M.F.A. from Juilliard. His first acting role was playing a Union soldier in the movie Glory, moving on to TV and starring as Kojak’s sidekick in the movie Kojak. He then moved on to his critically acclaimed TV role in Homicide: Life on the Street.

Other TV and movie credits include Men of a Certain Age, She Said, The Andromeda Strain, A Soldier’s Girl, Salem’s Lot, Hack, 10,000 Black Men Named George, Gideon’s Crossing, The Tuskegee Airmen, Murder in Mississippi, Passing Glory, Love Songs and many more.

On stage, Braugher appeared at the New York Shakespeare Festival in Measure for Measure and Twelfth Night, the latter of which earned him an Obie Award. Other stage credits include The Way of the World (Joseph Papp Public Theater), Othello (Folger Shakespeare Festival), Macbeth (Philadelphia Drama Guild), The Whipping Man (Manhattan Theatre Club), and others.

Braugher is perhaps most well-known for portraying Raymond Holt, the captain of the 99th precinct in the TV sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He portrayed the first Black gay police captain and was proud of it. The show also starred SNL alum Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, and Melissa Fumero. The show ran on Fox for seasons 1-5, and then NBC picked it up, airing seasons 6-8.

Braugher was set to star in the upcoming Netflix show Residence before his death.

Braugher won an Emmy for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street during his last year on the series – 1998, and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998. He won his second Emmy for his role as a criminal in the FX drama Thief in 2006 and received a Golden Globe nomination. The talented actor also won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor and four Emmy nominations for his role as Captain Holt.

Tributes have poured in from those who worked with Braugher over his career. See below.

Ryan Case: “I can’t stop crying. I have so many wonderful things to say about this amazing man who was so immensely talented and kind to me. So many of my favorite moments editing and directing were because of him. Gone way way way too soon. My heart aches for his family and friends.”

Terry Crews: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” Crews wrote. “This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and f family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Marc Evan Jackson: “Andre Braugher was a giant, a genius, an artist, a legend, and a force. Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. My deepest condolences to his family and all those who, like all of us, loved him very much.”

Chelsea Peretti: “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway, barring your exit and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producers: “Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heartbroken by the news of his passing. He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, and then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it. But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him. And his smile… he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile. Our thoughts and love go to his beautiful, amazing family, whom he loved more than anything. We are grateful for the time we had with him.”

Josh Lucas: “The great Andre Braugher passed away today. He was one of the first actors I ever worked with. And years later, we did Poseidon together. I saw him perform Shakespeare in the Park, and it was beyond memorable. It was an early preview, and towards the end, during his monologue as Henry V, he just stopped. Dead stop. Silence. He put his head down, and clearly, we all realize he had forgotten his lines. The pause lasted what seemed an eternity, and then, like lightning, he whipped his head up and exploded with greatness, word perfect. It was a performance I will always remember. He was an actor and a man I always deeply respect. Rest in Peace, Andre. #andrebraugher #shakespeareinthepark”

Braugher is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ami Brabson; their three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley; his brother, Charles Jennings; and their mother, Sally Braugher.

Instead of flowers, donations can be sent to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where Braugher was a board member.