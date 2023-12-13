Industry Veteran Steve Stewart Joins Sonar Media’s Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sonar Media, makers of the mobile-based Sonar social media and music streaming app, announced the addition of music industry veteran Steve Stewart to its advisory board.

Stewart brings an extensive background in new media and music, spanning three decades to his new role. He previously founded and led Steve Stewart Management, managing acts such as Stone Temple Pilots.

He’s also held senior roles in new media and tech ventures like Vezt, SongHub, SURKUS, and overseen bizdev for one of the leading YouTube channels.

Stewart joins an advisory panel at Sonar that already includes Gideon King (Off Road Capital), Larry Braun (Sheppard Mullin), Tom McGrath (Crossroads Media), and Andrew Blacker (Clipmedia).

“Steve’s joining Sonar Media’s Advisory Board marks a monumental step in our journey. His profound understanding of the music industry and his knack for entertainment media startups will be crucial in solidifying Sonar’s position as the predominant leader in social music streaming. We’re ecstatic to have Steve’s expertise from his many experiences guide our path forward,” said Jason Markey, CEO of Sonar Media Inc.

“I’m super-excited to be part of Sonar, as well as Jason and Chris’s vision for redefining the intersection of music and social media. Their totally innovative approach to social music streaming aligns perfectly with my passion for pushing the boundaries in the music industry. Sonar is a true social music app where users can share and discover more than a hundred million songs with their friends – it’s really the future of music consumption and enjoyment,” added Stewart.