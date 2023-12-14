Damian “Jr Gong” Marley And Stephen “Ragga” Marley Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley, scions of the late reggae legend Bob Marley, will team up for a North American tour.

The Traffic Jam Tour will be the first time that the two brothers have jointly presented a curated set, with plans for 18 shows, including stops in Las Vegas, NV; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Toronto, ON before concluding at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on March 30.

Additionally, the two Marleys are slated for multiple festival dates, including the CaliVibes Fest, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, and Reggae Rise Up Florida.

The show will feature a set drawn from the catalogs of both Damian and Stephen, as well as a medley of Bob Marley’s classic hits, including “Welcome To Jamrock,” “Medication,” “Grown & Sexy,” “All Night,” “It Was Written,” and “Traffic Jam.”

Presales for tickets for the tour kicked off today and will be followed by general onsale on Friday, December 15th.