Christopher Mills Joins Hipgnosis’ Board

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The board of Hipgnosis Song Fund announced the appointment of Christopher Mills as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

A veteran of the private equity world, Mr. Mills co-founded JO Hambro Capital Management in 1993 and served as the company’s Chief Investment Officer. He also launched the company’s successor, Harwood Capital Management in 2011 and currently serves as the CEO and Investment Manager of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc, a UK-listed investment trust.

Along with his new seat on Hipgnosis’ board, Mr. Mills sits on the board of several other companies including Assetco plc, MJ Gleeson plc, and Oryx International Growth Fund Limited.

According to Hipgnosis, Mr. Mills intends to donate his director fees from Hipgnosis to the Harwood Charitable Trust, which provides educational support, primarily for doctors working in Africa.

Along with the appointment of Mr. Mills, Hipgnosis announced the appointment of multiple Non-Executive directors to new committee roles.

The new appointments include:

Cindy Rampersaud – Chair of Audit and Risk Management Committee

Robert Naylor – Chair of Nomination Committee

Simon Holden – Chair of Portfolio Committee

Francis Keeling – Chair of Management Engagement Committee