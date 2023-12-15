Lee Abrams: A Creative Programming Secret

It’s about the Eye-Ear-Brain to elevate the presentation. All three in harmony can create modern media magic :

Eye – the use of impactful, beautiful visual images and video that engage the viewer is a foundational element in the evolution from traditional to programming that’s as exciting as the technology. Cinegraphic excellence is the standard in everything that’s created. TV is on visual autopilot in the era of eye power.

Based on its research, the Adobe team has established four creative trends that are worthy of note:

Calming Rhythms – Fluid and flowing forms that soothe the senses and support emotional balance

Wonder and Joy – Visuals that inspire a sense of awe, joy, and enchantment

Dynamic Dimensions – Where all dimensions and types of content seamlessly merge

The New Nostalgia – Contemporary interpretations of vintage styles

Adobe’s 22-page report, which you can download here (with email sign-up), provides more insight into each of these trends, along with various examples, and data that explains why they’re set to gain more momentum.

Ear – Sound, in all its vast sonic universe, is rich with the potential to transform and enhance any media experience Sound: a powerful and underused component in elevating storytelling. There’s magic when sound is a forward component.

Brain – Pick a spot on the intellectual scale ( https://www.leeabramsmediavisions.com/blog/intellectual-positioning) and super-serve by that point on the scale. Age/sex targeting is too vague in today’s environment.

Appealing to the lowest common denominator obviously works commercially and media is being choked by it, as if it’s the only way, but the new opportunity is in a different less traveled position. The “intellectual scale” is a way of content positioning. For example, in TV terms, reality programming is a 2 and CSPAN is a 10….in radio, a vanilla pop station might be a 2 and NPR a 10. Musically, Psy was a 2, and Miles Davis was a 9 All are fine, but you can pick another opportunistic position along the span of that scale and dominate it. I see a big opportunity around a 7-8. Intelligent but not elite. Mass appeal but not dumb. Mass Appeal Intelligence.

Maximizing Eye-Ear-Brain opens the door as the foundation in creating amazing programming.