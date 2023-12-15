New Vegas Luxury Resort and Casino – Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hosts Grand Opening

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, has opened its doors. The arrival of the resort’s first guests on Wednesday (December 13) followed a star-studded private opening celebration with a surprise headlining performance by 10-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake. The opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas signals a new era of luxury hospitality on the Strip and a testament to the iconic, nearly 70-year Fontainebleau legacy of sophisticated glamour, unparalleled service, and innovative design.

“The Fontainebleau era in Las Vegas begins now,” says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. “This magnificent resort is a testament to our 70-year commitment to excellence, a catalyst that will change the way the world views luxury hospitality and design on the Strip.”

The grand opening festivities began at 6:30 p.m. with a “Bleau Carpet” arrival attended by numerous celebrities, dignitaries, and VIPs including Cher, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Jessica Biel, Axel Rose, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, Las Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, Sylvester Stallone, John Summit, Tommy Hilfiger, and several local casino executives who showed their support. These guests became the first to sample Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ signature restaurant and bar collection, including Fontainebleau originals Don’s Prime, Bleau Bar, Nowhere, Azul, and Collins, as well as Groot Hospitality’s Papi Steak and Komodo, Chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf, celebrated Asian-inspired hotspot KYU, among others.

The evening was filled with unexpected first-class entertainment, including a surprise performance by country music icon Keith Urban at Bleau Bar, the centerpiece of the 150,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino. The 15-time ACM award winner serenaded guests before the crowd entered the 3,800-seat Bleaulive Theater. There, guests were entertained by legendary singer Paul Anka, who serenaded Soffer with an original rendition of “My Way” dedicated to celebrating the nearly 70-year legacy of Fontainebleau coming to Las Vegas. Topping off the evening was an electrifying private performance by award-winning singer and pop culture icon Justin Timberlake, who took the stage to sing and dance his repertoire of globally acclaimed hits, including “Sexy/Back,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Cry Me A River.” Timberlake took a moment mid-performance to celebrate Soffer’s birthday, encouraging the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO.

Following the once-in-a-lifetime performance, Timberlake was joined by football icon Tom Brady, Soffer, Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson, and others in Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ high limit salon to make history by rolling the first dice, signifying the official opening to the public.

Doors opened to the public shortly before midnight, when guests dispersed to several private after-parties, including LIV Las Vegas, where world-renowned DJ Peggy Gou entertained the crowd.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas resides on nearly 25 acres and is adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District West Hall. The resort, acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, is solely operated by Fontainebleau Development.