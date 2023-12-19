BMG Expands Its Stake In NENA’s Catalog

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced that it has expanded its stake in the catalog of the influential Neue Deutsche Welle band NENA, including their smash hit ’99 Luftballons’ which continues to hold the record for the biggest German hit on the U.S. charts.

According to BMG, the company has acquired singer Nena’s US recording copyright and ROW artist royalties, in addition to three band members’ artist shares, expanding on their existing stake in the catalog.

The catalogue also includes other NENA hits such as ‘Nur geträumt’, ‘Leuchtturm’, ‘Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann’ and ‘? (Fragezeichen)’.

“We could not pass up the opportunity to increase our stake in one of the most iconic catalogs in German music and a rare German language international hit. ’99 Luftballons’ really is a genuine classic,” said Maximilian Kolb, EVP Repertoire & Marketing Continental Europe.

“NENA’s journey with ‘99 Luftballons’ has been a remarkable one, and we are thrilled with BMG’s investment in the band’s catalog. This song has been a symbol of peace across borders, and we look forward to seeing it continue to resonate with audiences around the world. BMG’s commitment to preserving and promoting our musical legacy aligns perfectly with the spirit of ’99 Luftballons’,” the members of NENA added in a joint statement.