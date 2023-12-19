Tom Andrus And Blaine Legere Named Tapped For Leadership Roles At AXS

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG’s AXS ticketing platform announced the promotion of two senior team members to pivotal leadership roles within the company.

Tom Andrus, who previously served as AXS Chief Operating Officer, was named President, North America. In his new role, he will focus on expanding AXS’s revenue streams and developing and maintaining relationships with key clients and partners.

AXS also announced the promotion of Blaine Legere to the role of President, International. In his new role, Legere, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Emerging Markets, will focus on expanding the AXS platform abroad, and managing the company’s existing international portfolio.

In their new roles, both Andrus and Legere will report directly to AXS CEO Bryan Perez.

“AXS continues to experience explosive growth both in North America and abroad, and with no signs of stopping, it’s essential to structure our business to effectively handle this growth and delivery of our global platform,” said Perez. “Tom and Blaine have been instrumental in the building of AXS from the beginning, and I’m excited to work with them in these new roles as we continue to expand.”

“It’s a pivotal time for AXS in our journey to expand our best-in-class system and products outside of North America,” Legere stated. “I’m grateful to lead the charge, and I’m inspired to be working with our talented leadership and our dedicated teams across the globe who are rising to the occasion. The growth opportunities we’ve realized in Europe, combined with our footprint in Asia and most recent launch in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, really set the table for an exciting run ahead.”

“I am looking forward to leading the AXS North American business. It has been a highlight of my career to build AXS with Bryan, Blaine and the rest of our team. Our innovation and dedication to our employees, clients, and customers have led to our success and will fuel our continued growth. I fully expect the changes in our organization to take us to new heights,” Andrus added.