Alain Chamfort Strikes A Catalog Deal With BMG

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Another day, another catalog sale. This time, it’s BMG who announced the acquisition of the recorded catalog of French pop singer and composer, Alain Chamfort.

The deal encompasses thirteen of Chamfort’s recorded music catalog, including the studio albums Poses, Amour Année Zéro, Tendres Fièvres and Secrets Glacés and hit songs such as ‘Manureva’, ‘La Fièvre Dans Le Sang’ and ‘Géant’.

In addition, Chamfort has selected BMG for his future recordings, including his forthcoming collaboration with Sébastien Tellier, which is slated for release in January, and a new studio album, L’Impermanence, to be released in March 2024.

“My music has found a new home with BMG, and I’m excited for the next chapter in the common hope that my songs will continue to resonate and connect with audiences,” Chamfort said of his new deal with BMG.

“Acquiring Alain Chamfort’s catalog is a significant milestone for BMG, reflecting on our commitment to preserving and promoting musical legacies in France and beyond,” added BMG’s Sylvain Gazaignes, Managing Director of BMG France.

The deal is the second BMG has struck with a major French artist this year and follows the acquisition of DJ and producer Martin Solveig catalog in October.