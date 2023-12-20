The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 91: Yuletide Tune-Up

Get ready to jingle all the way with Episode 91 of The Cheat Code! In this festive installment, Kingpin goes full Santa mode with a Santa hat and ugly sweater, setting the perfect holiday mood.

But it’s not all sleigh bells and reindeer games. We dive into the unique challenges that come with being in the music industry during the holiday season. The workload piles up, and sometimes, those seemingly golden opportunities that appear during the holidays require extra scrutiny.

We discuss the importance of closing out the year strong, shifting from last-minute scrambles to tidying up what’s already in motion. Are all your songs properly registered? Are your lyrics organized? Now’s the time to get those loose ends tied up and plan for a successful 2024.

Plus, we share tips on how to engage with your fanbase and community during the holiday season, making them part of the excitement for what’s to come.

Join us as we navigate the “Phygital” era and explore the divide between the old and new music business models.

So grab your hot cocoa, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and tune in as we unwrap the secrets to thriving during the festive season. Let’s make the most of these merry moments! #CheatCodePodcast #HolidaySeason #MusicIndustry

