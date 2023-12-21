AI In Music Production: Advancements, Collaborations & Copyright Issues

(Hypebot) — AI has shifted how creative works are composed, expanded the potential possibilities of production, and more. Here are some of the multifaceted roles that AI has in today’s music industry…

by Virginie Berger from Byta

AI and the Creative Process in Music

Miss part 1? Click here to read ‘Navigating the AI Revolution in the Music Industry’.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly impacted the creative process in music, revolutionizing the way compositions are created, performances are delivered, collaborations are formed, and productions are realized. In this second part of the exploration, we seek to dissect the nuanced roles AI plays across these domains, scrutinizing the progress in generative AI, the totality of music creation by AI, and the intricate interplay between AI and human artists.

The New Composition Landscape

The composition landscape in music has been significantly altered by generative AI. By analyzing large datasets of musical compositions, these advanced algorithms can identify intricate patterns and structures within the music. They are then trained to replicate the styles of specific artists, which allows for the creation of new music that bears the distinctive sound of those musicians. AI music generators, such as AIVA, represent this trend, offering the ability to quickly produce music in various styles. This capability has made them an asset for composers seeking to expand their creative horizons and for the industry that is ever in pursuit of innovative sounds. There remains a debate about the originality and emotional depth of AI-generated compositions compared to those created by human musicians.

The Evolution of Performance

AI’s impact on performance is equally transformative. Technologies like Yamaha’s AI Music Ensemble Technology exemplifies this. They analyze the nuances of human performance and generate a complementary performance in real-time. This allows for a seamless blend of human and AI musicianship, creating a new kind of ensemble where the boundaries between organic and synthetic sounds are blurred. The potential for such technology extends beyond mere accompaniment, hinting at a future where AI could contribute to live performances in unpredictable and dynamic ways. However, it also prompts discussions about the authenticity of live performance when AI is involved and the implications for musicians whose roles may be altered by these technologies.

Collaborative Frontiers with AI

The collaborative potential of AI in music is vast. AI systems can now analyze inputs from a variety of sources, including pianos and orchestras, and use this information to contribute creatively. This has led to AI being used not only to accompany human performances but also to control aspects of the performance environment, such as lighting and video, creating a more immersive experience. Researchers continue to explore these interactions, seeking to understand and enhance the creative synergy between humans and AI in the music-making process.

Production Transformed by AI

In production, AI offers tools that promise to simplify and expedite the creative process. For instance, AI-powered tools like Magenta and Orb Producer Suite can assist in generating musical patterns and elements, potentially saving time for producers and musicians. These tools create algorithms and new music by learning from large datasets of musical compositions. While these tools can be advantageous, especially for independent artists, there is an ongoing discussion about the impact of such technology on the production landscape, including concerns about homogenization of music and the potential devaluation of human expertise.

Weighing AI’s Impact on Music Production

AI’s role in music production is characterized by both potential benefits and drawbacks. On one hand, AI can enhance efficiency and open up new creative possibilities. On the other hand, there are concerns about the loss of originality, quality issue and the potential for AI to produce music that lacks the nuanced expression of human-made compositions. Additionally, the risk of job displacement for musicians and producers and the unresolved nature of copyright issues present significant challenges.

AI-generated music, while innovative, may sometimes lack the emotional depth and authenticity of human-composed music, and the risk of a homogenized musical landscape is a pressing concern.

When AI Misses the Beat

Not all AI-generated music meets the mark, with certain attempts facing criticism for lacking the depth and authenticity of human composition. An AI rendition of The Weeknd’s “I Feel It Coming,” intended to mirror Michael Jackson’s style, fell short in emotional depth. Similarly, AI platforms like Jukebox and MusicLM have faced scrutiny for quality. Even attempts to replicate the style of renowned composers like Hans Zimmer with AI have fallen short, with a Disney director opting for Zimmer’s authentic composition over the AI-generated piece.

Musicians themselves have mixed reactions to AI-generated music. While some, like Liam Gallagher and Grimes, have praised AI’s potential, others like Selena Gomez and Drake have voiced concerns about its impact on creativity and job security. Musicians like Alfa Mist acknowledge AI’s utility in certain aspects of production but emphasize the irreplaceable value of human experience in music creation.

Navigating Copyright and IP Challenges

The integration of AI in music creation also brings to the fore complex issues regarding copyright and intellectual property. Some platforms address this by offering subscriptions that allow users to claim copyright ownership of the AI-generated compositions. However, the legal framework surrounding AI-generated content is still in flux, and the implications for copyright law and ownership are subjects of active legal debate.

The landscape of AI music production tools — from Magenta Studio to Orb Producer Suite, from Amper to AIVA, Jukedeck, and WavTool — presents a spectrum of possibilities for integration into the creative process. Each tool carries its own set of rules and rights, offering a tailored fit for artists ranging from hobbyists to professionals, ensuring that the power to create and the rights to ownership remain firmly in the hands of the creator.

Navigating the intricate dance between AI and music, we find ourselves at a crossroads of innovation and tradition. As we chart this unexplored territory, the music industry must wield AI with a conscientious hand, ensuring that this technological marvel serves as a bridge to new artistic landscapes, not as a divider between the creator and the craft.

Virginie Berger, a music and tech industry veteran, specializes in rights management, digital transformation, and music business innovation. With over 20 years of experience as SVP Global Publishing at Downtown Music-Songtrust, Armonia, Myspace, and Microsoft, she has driven revenue, built partnerships, and championed artists’ rights. A curator, professor, and artist advocate, she excels in music rights innovation and monetization. She is currently an international advisor, helping companies enhance brand awareness, cultivate partnerships, and pioneer rights innovation. Additionally, she is relaunching her media platform, Don’t Believe the Hype, dedicated to music business, innovation, and international expertise.