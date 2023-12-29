The Cheat Code Episode 92: How Do You Show Up

In Episode 92, our hosts kick off the conversation by exploring a crucial question: when is it time to heed the advice of professionals and learn to do business the right way? Is it after going through several investors or squandering a small fortune? They emphasize the importance of knowing when to seek professional guidance in the music industry. Our hosts proudly showcase their meticulously crafted “Utopia” by Brand DREAM™️ T-shirts (Available Here: https://www.branddream.us/ ) and dive headfirst into a post-Christmas discussion.

The episode is intriguing as the hosts recount an encounter with an artist who sent a fake Spotify wrap-up graphic. Delving deeper into the story, they discuss the implications of such actions and the importance of authenticity in the music industry.

Additionally, they share insights from a thought-provoking article highlighting that Walmart knows more about its customers than musicians know about their fans. This discussion leads to valuable insights on enhancing fan engagement and understanding.

The hosts also draw attention to the vast teams that major record labels employ and the challenges indie artists face. They stress that every loss in the music industry is a lesson learned and emphasize the importance of persistence and learning from setbacks.

The episode wraps up by exploring the notion that music success isn’t solely determined by the amount of money invested. It requires passion, dedication, and a genuine desire to succeed. As they point out, many athletes and wealthy individuals try their hand at music but only succeed if they truly want to.

Join The Cheat Code hosts as they unravel the intricacies of the music business in Episode 92, “How Do You Show Up?” presented by “Utopia” by Brand DREAM™️. https://www.branddream.us

