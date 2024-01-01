Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis, Universal Music UK’s Selina Webb And More Recognized In 2024 New Year Honours List

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – The New Year Honours List, awarded by the King or Queen, follows recommendations by the Prime minister or senior government ministers.

King Charles III’s 2024 list recognizes the achievements and service of extraordinary people in the music industry across the United Kingdom (UK). According to Gov.UK, the honours system acknowledges those who have “made achievements in public life” or have “committed themselves to serve and to help the UK.” The 2024 list includes 1,227 recipients, 48% women, while 13.8% have an ethnic minority background. Notable honours include:

Shirley Bassey – Bassey has sold more than 135 million records and has been made a Companion of Honour for her services to music. She is in extraordinary company, joining Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Maggie Smith.

Ridley Scott – Scott, whose works include Alien, Gladiator and Napoleon, has been made a Knight Grand Cross, upgrading a previous knighthood.

Leona Lewis – Singer Lewis has become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Michael Eaves – The Glastonbury festival founder was awarded a knighthood for services to music and charity. He founded the festival on his Somerset farm in 1970. Eaves commented, “I think Prince William might do the ceremony. He’s mentioned wanting to come to the festival, so I’ll probably take a couple of tickets in my pocket!”

Selina Webb, Universal Music UK EVP, is awarded a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the music industry, neurodiversity and charity.

Carla Marie Williams, songwriter and founder/CEO of Girls I Rate, is honored with an MBE for services to music.

Songwriter Don Black said it was “wonderful” to be awarded a Commander of the Order of the Britsh Empire (CBE).

Yvette Griffith, Jazz Re:freshed chief executive, is also recognized in the New Year Honours with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to cultural philanthropy and music.

Royal Albert Hall CEO James Ainscough is awarded an OBE for his work at Help Musicians.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has been made an MBE after she set up the brain injury charity Same You – due to herself suffering two life-threatening hemorrhages.

Classical star Anna Lapwood is recognized with an MBE for services to music.

Global founder and president Ashley Tabor-King adds a CBE to his OBE.

There are also honours for broadcasters Steve Wright and Tony Blackburn.

Congratulations to all the New Year Honours recipients.