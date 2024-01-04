ASM Global Names Jason Rio Senior Vice President Of Live Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live entertainment leader ASM Global, as part of its industry-leading operation and management of facilities, has named industry veteran Jason Rio, Senior Vice President (SVP) of live entertainment & content development, to lead the expansion of its live event programming and seek new opportunities to develop live entertainment product for the world’s largest venue portfolio.

ASM President and CEO Ron Bension said, “ASM-managed venues generate the most events per venue in our industry. Our goal is to enhance a record number of performances in 2023 and continue to increase programming to deliver an even wider array of profitable events in our managed properties.”

Rio has been appointed to lead ASM’s live content development, which includes strategy, event booking, and new product inventory for ASM Global Arenas, Stadiums, and Theaters. He has strong expertise in concert promotion, gained through his experience at Live Nation, where he served as President of Live Nation Houston and VP of Live Nation Chicago, as well as his most recent role as VP of Music for the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG).

Before becoming a concert promoter, Rio managed platinum and gold-selling artists for over 20 years, including The Fray, Liz Phair, Michelle Branch, Motion City Soundtrack, Jack’s Mannequin, and Mat Kearney.

Rio also served as President Barack Obama’s America’s Talent Surrogate Director during his re-election campaign in 2012 and his subsequent inauguration in 2013.

Bension said, “Jason’s incredible ability to engineer collaborative partnerships with key artists, agents, and promoters, as a result of his three decades in the music business, is a perfect fit for maintaining and developing new inventory.”

Rio said. “ASM is at a major point in its storied history, and I’m incredibly excited to join the team to help guide the company into the future. As the venue management space becomes more competitive, I look forward to working with Ron, Doug Thornton, and our global team as we continue to shape ASM’s strategy so we can continue to be first in class. We put a high value on the relationships we have with all our promoter partners, and we want to make sure we are the best teammate we can be moving forward.”