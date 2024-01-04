How Much Do Content Creators Earn? Here Is The Top 50 [Infographic]

(HYPEBOT) – How much do the top content creators earn from TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram? A new study looked at June 2022 to June 2023 and found that the 50 most affluent content creators earned $700 million from a collective following of 2.92 billion.

The Wealth Of Geeks analysis goes beyond numbers, focusing on the efficiency of monetizing followers and insights into earnings, follower counts, efficiency, and platform preferences.

For top earners like Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) and Dani Austin, it tops $82 million a year or $4,300 per 1,000 followers.

5 Highest-Earning Content Creators, 2023

1. Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast): Famous for his stunts and philanthropy, he leads with $82.0M in earnings and 377.1M followers.

Famous for his stunts and philanthropy, he leads with $82.0M in earnings and 377.1M followers. 2. Rhett & Link: Known for ‘Good Mythical Morning’, they’ve earned $35.0M with a 51M follower base.

Known for ‘Good Mythical Morning’, they’ve earned $35.0M with a 51M follower base. 3. Preston Arsement: A gaming content creator, he engages 39M followers and has also earned $35.0M.

A gaming content creator, he engages 39M followers and has also earned $35.0M. 4. Ryan Kaji: Young toy reviewer and unboxer with 36M followers, earning $35.0M.

Young toy reviewer and unboxer with 36M followers, earning $35.0M. 5. Jake Paul: Content creator in music and boxing, he has 73.1M followers and earnings of $34.0M.

5 Highest-Earning Creators per 1k Followers, 2023

1. Dani Austin Ramirez: With 2.9M followers, she leads in earnings efficiency, making $12.50M, which translates to $4,302.93 per 1K followers.

With 2.9M followers, she leads in earnings efficiency, making $12.50M, which translates to $4,302.93 per 1K followers. 2. Alexandra Cooper: Host of the popular podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, she has 5.1M followers and earns $20.00M, achieving $3,911.98 per 1K followers.

Host of the popular podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, she has 5.1M followers and earns $20.00M, achieving $3,911.98 per 1K followers. 3. Christina Najjar (Tinx): Known for her relatable and trendy content, she earns $7.50M from 2.1M followers, resulting in $3,649.64 per 1K followers.

Known for her relatable and trendy content, she earns $7.50M from 2.1M followers, resulting in $3,649.64 per 1K followers. 4. Rhett & Link: With a wider reach of 18.9M followers, they earn $35.00M, amounting to $1,847.84 per 1K followers.

With a wider reach of 18.9M followers, they earn $35.00M, amounting to $1,847.84 per 1K followers. 5. Kaitlyn Siragusa (Amouranth): A well-known figure in streaming and cosplay, she has 10.6M followers and earns $15.00M, equating to $1,413.23 per 1K followers.

Key Findings

Earnings and Followers: From June 2022 to June 2023, the top 50 creators earned $700M, attracting 2.92B followers, averaging $239.68 per 1000 followers.

From June 2022 to June 2023, the top 50 creators earned $700M, attracting 2.92B followers, averaging $239.68 per 1000 followers. Platform Preference: TikTok leads with 40% of total followers (1.2B), followed by YouTube (724.8M) and Instagram (642.2M).

TikTok leads with 40% of total followers (1.2B), followed by YouTube (724.8M) and Instagram (642.2M). Top Earners: MrBeast tops with $82M and 376M followers. Rhett & Link, PrestonPlayz, and Ryan Kaji follow, each earning $35M.

MrBeast tops with $82M and 376M followers. Rhett & Link, PrestonPlayz, and Ryan Kaji follow, each earning $35M. Earnings Efficiency : Dani Austin Ramirez earns the most per 1K followers ($4,302.93), followed by Alexandra Cooper and Christina Najjar.

: Dani Austin Ramirez earns the most per 1K followers ($4,302.93), followed by Alexandra Cooper and Christina Najjar. Generational Trends: Millennials make up 56% of top creators, Gen Z 40%, and Gen X 4%

Explore the full study here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.