Rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris And Wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris Accused Of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

ATLANTA/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005 in a new lawsuit.

According to TMZ, who obtained a copy of the lawsuit on Wednesday (January 3), the Atlanta rapper and his wife met up with the Plaintiff, Jane Doe – at a nightclub in Los Angeles while she was a member of the United States Air Force.

Jane Doe alleges that Tiny may have tampered with one of her drinks, and she ended up leaving the club with T.I. and two other girls but allegedly ended up in a hotel room with the married duo – instead of being taken home.

In the lawsuit, the Plaintiff alleges T.I. then joined her and Tiny for a naked shower, and he later demanded she give him a massage while he watched porn, saying that T.I. penetrated her with his toe after being told not to do so. After passing out, Jane Doe claimed to be escorted by a security guard out of the hotel room the following day while in “serious pain.”

Even though the incident allegedly occurred in 2005, the ability to file a lawsuit has been opened due to California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. The woman is seeking damages and cites “sexual battery, assault, negligence, and false imprisonment” in the lawsuit filing.

In a statement to HipHopDX, the couple said: “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This Plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations.

“For THREE years, we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these exorbitant demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, will not be shaken down, and look forward to our day in court.”

Another lawsuit, brought by Tiny’s ex-friend Sabrina Peterson in 2021, accused the power couple of physical and sexual assault. In response, T.I. and Tiny denied the accusations on social media, and in June, the pair won a minor victory against her when an appeals court struck down several claims in her lawsuit.

According to HipHopDX, court documents revealed that California’s Second District Court of Appeal dismissed Peterson’s claims for trade libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.

The rapper and his wife filed a motion to dismiss Peterson’s lawsuit shortly after it was filed. Though initially denied, the appeals court ultimately sided with the couple. They then filed a counterclaim against Peterson, demanding over $164,650.56 in attorney fees and costs. As of September 2023, a judge has not yet ruled and is still in litigation.