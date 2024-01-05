Jelly Roll And Wyclef Jean Advocate For Healthcare Reform

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country rapper Jelly Roll, 3-time Grammy-award winning musician Wyclef Jean, and hip hop icon Fat Joe are teaming up to host and event to raise awareness about the inequities of the American health care system.

The Washington D.C.-based event will see Wyclef Jean and Jelly Roll perform for an audience that includes Congressional leaders and government officials as the stars shed light on the issues of opaque hospital and insurance billing that allows the medical industry to evade accountability for overcharges and price gouging.

“The U.S. healthcare system is America’s sickness,” said Fat Joe. “Healthcare price transparency isn’t a partisan or complicated issue. It’s common sense. The only people opposed to it are healthcare industry interests profiting by keeping patients in the dark. Price transparency can protect patients, families, employers, workers, even our own government from healthcare overcharging and pricing fraud as it does everywhere else in the economy. Clear prices allow consumers to choose affordable treatments without worrying that routine care will result in overcharges and even bankruptcy. Price transparency holds hospitals and insurance companies accountable, forcing them to compete and lowering costs, improving healthcare access, quality, and outcomes.”

Fat Joe, who will emcee the event, will also join Power to the Patients, affiliated organization Patient Rights Advocate, and employers from across the country in meetings with Congressional leaders urging them priotize essential reforms of the healthcare industry.

Founded in 2021, “Power to the Patients” is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to creating a more affordable and equitable healthcare system through price transparency.

The concert will take place on January 10th.